‘It’s a huge win’: Land swap fix heads to the governor’s desk

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A bill filed in response to an attempted land swap deal that would have transferred hundreds of acres of pristine conservation lands in St. Johns County into private hands has cleared the Florida Legislature.

It was just last May that 600 acres of land here in the Guana River Wildlife Management area were under threat of development.

The lands were put up for trade in exchange for 3,000 acres of land scattered throughout the state.

“And we didn’t have much time to react. Only about a week,” said Sarah Shepard with Conservation Florida.

But in that week, groups like Conservation Florida, community leaders, and local residents fought tooth and nail against the land swap and successfully defeated it.

“And why did that not happen? The passion of Floridians,” said Shepard.

Following the victory came a promise from State Representative Kim Kendall (R-St. Augustine).

“We will button up as much as we can to not have this happen,” said Kendall during a press conference last May.

The promise turned into legislation that’s now on its way to the Governor’s desk.

The bill ensures at least 30 days’ notice before any proposed land swap comes up for a vote to ensure enough time for community input and also requires the state to justify why a proposed land swap would result in a net conservation benefit for the state.

St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) hopes, if signed, the bill will prevent any future efforts sneak land swaps past the public.

“It’s a huge win. So, big thank you to, not only our residents, but to Representative Kim Kendall. She and I were out there on the corner of Mickler’s Beach protesting together this time last summer and I’m just so grateful to her for pushing this through,” said Arnold.

And Shepard is now putting the onus on the Governor to put pen to paper and show those Floridians who stood up to protect their beloved conservation lands last year that their voices were heard.

“Cause one this is for certain after all of this. It’s that conservation here in our State of Florida is bipartisan,” said Shepard.

Once the legislature officially transmits the bill to the Governor, he’ll have either seven or 15 days to act, depending on whether he gets it before or after the session.

So far, he has not indicated his position on the bill.

