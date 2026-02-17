‘It’s really bad’: Critters find ways into homes after cold weather, wildfires and mating season 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A combination of freezing temperatures, recent wildfires, and peak mating season has created a “perfect storm,” forcing local wildlife out of the woods and into residential attics and garages.

Local pest control is seeing an uptick in sightings and sounds as animals like squirrels and raccoons seek refuge from the elements. For brothers Gabriel and Emmanuel Lanza, the experience is all too familiar after discovering a mother raccoon and two kits nesting inside their home.

“When you have them in your house, it’s really bad,” Emmanuel Lanza said, describing the disruption. Gabriel added that the first sign of trouble, “You’ll just hear some loud noises banging in your garage in the middle of the night.”

The surge isn’t a coincidence. According to Jason Shepard, owner of Coastal Wildlife and Pest Services, environmental pressures are peaking.

“We’re seeing an uptick in raccoons right now,” Shepard noted, explaining that breeding season typically begins in January and February. “We’re dealing with a lot of raccoons that are having babies,” he said.

Beyond the biological drive to find a den, the recent cold snap and the loss of natural habitats due to wildfires have left animals with fewer options, making a warm, dry attic an attractive alternative.

Experts warn that these critters often enter through crawl spaces or small gaps in the roofline. Shepard advises homeowners to be vigilant for specific red flags: scratching noises emanating from the attic or walls. Animal tracks or droppings near HVAC units. Disturbed insulation or nesting materials.

While some residents, like Andrew Passantino, rely on household pets to stand guard.

“My cat’s ready to go just in case,” said Passantino.

Professionals emphasize that physical barriers are the most effective defense.

The Lanza family has been doing just that after their first encounter, sealing holes and securing outdoor attractants. “Make sure your trash can is closed; you don’t keep anything outside,” Manny Lanza advised.

Ultimately, prevention is a financial decision. Removing an established nest can cost homeowners several dollars, whereas a simple perimeter inspection and a few tubes of caulk can keep the “unwelcome guests” away. As Passantino put it, “It’s always good to keep the critters out.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.