JAA officials approve dining favorites, new shopping for Concourse B expansion project

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Travelers making their way through Jacksonville International Airport can now look forward to new dining and shopping options.

On Wednesday, board members for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority approved lease agreements with national favorites Chick-fil-A and Panda Express, but also a location from the Jacksonville-based V-Pizza chain. The additions will be a part of JIA’s incoming concourse B expansion.

“We wanted to do more local flavors, so when you land in Jacksonville, you know you’re in Jacksonville,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh explained about the V-Pizza addition at Wednesday’s board meeting.

“I would say I’m excited about a Chick-fil-A because it’d be good to have breakfast, but that’s about all I’m familiar with,” Jacksonville traveler Audrey McGrath told Action News Jax before boarding her flight at JIA.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

New shopping options are also now set to be introduced, including Seven Bridges Marketplace and Five Points General Store.

JIA traveler Al Panfire said Wednesday his hope is the new additions will provide the sort of shopping options at JIA seen at some of Florida’s other major airports.

“I guess compared to some of the bigger metropolitan airports, I mean, you can buy anything you want there, you know, at the airport, so it’s good for last-minute purchases,” Panfire said.

With the all-new parking garage currently under construction, also set to bring over 2,000 new spaces, JIA is now looking to create a strong first impression for those visiting Jacksonville. The additions are all meant to complement projects like the Jacksonville Jaguars’ “Stadium of the Future” and the Four Seasons hotel, both also under construction.

“We’re the first piece,” VanLoh stated. “People come to see, they fly into Jacksonville to see the sights, go to the parks, see the Jags, we’re gonna be done first. We’re gonna be done next Christmas, just in time for everything else to start. Jacksonville is on a roll.”

Airport leaders are also looking to add one more sit-down restaurant and one coffee shop to the Concourse B plans. They are currently accepting bids for both vacancies.

0 of 4 JAA Concourse B expansion project JAA officials approve dining favorites, new shopping for Concourse B expansion project JAA Concourse B expansion project JAA officials approve dining favorites, new shopping for Concourse B expansion project JAA Concourse B expansion project JAA officials approve dining favorites, new shopping for Concourse B expansion project JAA Concourse B expansion project JAA officials approve dining favorites, new shopping for Concourse B expansion project

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.