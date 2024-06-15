Jacksonvile Housing Authority names Tyson Montoya as new CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) announced the appointment of Tyson Montoya as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 3, 2024. After a comprehensive nationwide search, Montoya was chosen for his extensive experience and proven expertise in financial management within the public housing sector.

Montoya joins JHA from the Utah Communications Authority, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. His prior experience includes a five-year tenure at the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City, where he played a pivotal role in the conversion of public housing units to the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. Montoya’s deep knowledge of 4% and 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and his proficiency in HUD accounting principles will be invaluable to JHA.

“I am so excited to welcome Tyson to JHA, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the position,” said Vanessa Dunn, Acting CEO and President of JHA. “I’m certain he will be able to bring the stability and leadership that is needed in the department.”

Montoya holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration in Accountancy from Westminster College. His educational background and professional experience equip him to oversee JHA’s annual budget, which exceeds $100 million.

“We look forward to Tyson’s contributions and leadership in his new role in helping JHA further its mission of providing quality affordable housing to the Jacksonville community,” said JHA Chair Heather Horovitz.

