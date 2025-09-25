Jacksonville approves $70K boost for historic district clean-up, eyes long-term improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s historic districts are set to receive a fresh round of investment and attention as city leaders look to address growing concerns around cleanliness and public safety.

A newly approved $70,000 measure will fund short-term beautification efforts in several of the city’s most visited neighborhoods — and it may be just the beginning of broader revitalization efforts.

The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved the ordinance this week, allocating the one-time funds from the Council’s contingency account. The money will be allocated toward cleanup, landscaping, and maintenance in Five Points, King Street, and the Shoppes of Avondale — key areas within the historic Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods.

“The litter problem that’s going on in Five Points is really impacting the overall aesthetic of visiting Five Points,” said Shannon Blankinship, Executive Director of Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP). “The new trash cans were meant to help alleviate those issues.”

Blankinship added that while Council has approved the measure, one more step remains before work begins.

“The next step is to be signed by the mayor,” she said.

The mayor’s office now has 30 days to either sign or veto the ordinance.

While the $70,000 investment is temporary, city leaders are already considering a longer-term plan aimed at making revitalization efforts sustainable. A second ordinance in development would establish a special district in Five Points, allowing commercial property owners to fund ongoing improvements through a dedicated assessment.

“This is something that’s at the request of the property owners and businesses,” said Council Member Jimmy Peluso. “We’re not creating something that people don’t want. We’re creating something that people have been begging for for a while.”

That special district proposal has been temporarily deferred to allow more time for community input, but Peluso said he hopes to bring it back for a vote by October.

For now, residents and business owners in Jacksonville’s historic core can expect to see visible improvements soon — with the potential for more substantial, lasting change on the horizon.

