Jacksonville-area pilot and dog killed in Georgia plane crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Jacksonville-area man was killed Saturday evening in a small plane crash in central Georgia, according to Baldwin County’s Deputy Coroner.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said over the weekend that it was investigating the circumstances behind the crash of the Cessna 310 airplane near Millegeville.

Cessna 310 owned by Robert Dluhos Previous photo of the Cessna 310 owned by Robert Dluhos, which crashed in central Georgia on August 23, 2025. Photo credit: FlightAware (FlightAware/FlightAware)

First responders arrived to the scene around 6:30 PM.

Deputy Coroner Tonya Joyner confirmed to Action News Jax that the victim was 78-year-old Robert Dluhos of Duval County, who was the only person on board.

Dluhos’ dog was also killed in the crash, according to Joyner.

Records from FlightAware show that Dluhos had departed from Winnsboro, South Carolina just around one hour before the crash. The cause is under investigation by NTSB.

Dluhos’ remains have since been taken to a GBI lab for examination and toxicology testing, per Joyner.

