Jacksonville Armada forced to find new field after abruptly losing home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada announced late Friday that Saturday’s double header will be played on a different home field. The team usually plays its home games at Edward Waters University, but the school abruptly canceled the teams use of its facilities.

The Armada will be playing Saturday’s double header at Patton Park, 2850 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, the team said.

Edward Waters University released a statement Saturday saying, “Due to an unforeseen and exigent administrative facilities management challenge, EWU regrettably was unable to host this weekend’s contest as originally planned. We regret that this late discovery necessitated the temporary suspension of the use of our facilities for tomorrow’s match.”

EWU said it’s working to resolve its issues so the Armada can play its final four games at the university. (See the school’s full statement below.)

Saturday’s Armada games will stream live on Action Sports Jax 24-7 Network.

WATCH HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

CLICK HERE to buy Jacksonville Armada tickets

EWU statement (Edward Waters University)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.