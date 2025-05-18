Jacksonville Armada overcame Club De Lyon FC at home

For a second time in as many matches, the Jacksonville Armada Men’s U-23 squad earned all three points at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium on the campus of Edward Waters University.

The boys in blue won 3-2 over NPSL newcomer Club de Lyon FC Saturday night to start the season 2-0-0.

The visitors from Orlando may be new to the National Premier Soccer League, but the roster, consisting of a handful of professional-level players, proved to be a good match against the Armada.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Juan Parra opened the scoring for Club de Lyon FC in the first ten minutes with the first goal, only to see Kirill Pakhomov of the Armada equalize less than five minutes later.

After the halftime break, a flurry of activity lit up the scoreboard with Arnau Rabassa giving the Fleet its first lead at the 49th minute mark.

But this time it was the visitors who were quick to respond, with Santiago Fregote leveling the score at 2-2 just three minutes later.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The deciding strike would come off the foot of Gustavo Marques, who scored for the second time in as many matches, in the 54th minute. End result was an Armada 3-2 win and the top spot in the NPSL’s Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference early in the season.

The Armada men hit the road for their first test away from home next week in Panama City Beach against PSC FC, while the Armada women make their 2025 home debut in Jacksonville on May 24th after a win on the road to start the season.

That matchup against league stalwart West Florida will be live on Action Sports Jax 24/7.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.