Jacksonville Beach considering strict time limits for public parking after semi truck complaints

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — People parking their cars on the road to go to Jacksonville Beach may soon have to start setting timers.

The city is now considering limiting the time you’re allowed to park in the public spots on A1A after it says neighbors complained about semi trucks parking overnight.

The proposal calls for changing how long any vehicle is able to park on A1A between Osceola Avenue and the St. Johns County line from 60 hours to 4 hours.

The documents of the proposal say neighbors complained semi trucks parking in the spots on the side of the road have been “disturbing the peace” by parking or sitting idle overnight. Some of the neighbors we spoke with in neighboring streets to A1A weren’t as bothered.

“It does take up public parking, a semi truck may be 3, 4, 5 spots or whatever it is,” Sean Hurd, who has been living on First Street South for 25 years, said. “But in terms of being a nuisance or an eyesore or anything like that, I don’t necessarily feel that that’s a problem.”

There are public spots lining First Street across from Hurd’s house for those looking to get onto the beach from the southern end of the city. Hurd believes setting a 4-hour time limit for parking on A1A could make the parking situation on his street worse.

“There are not enough public parking spots on this end of the beach,” Hurd said. “If cars end up having to move every four hours, that could be problematic.”

Right now, Jax Beach allows parking anywhere along A1A for up to 60 hours at a time, whether it’s a car or semi truck sitting there. Action News Jax asked the Jacksonville Beach Police Department how it would enforce the shorter time limits for parking, if they’re passed. The department told us it would only comment on this if it does end up passing.

The proposal is going to Jax Beach city council in its meeting next Monday night, starting at 6:00 PM at City Hall.

