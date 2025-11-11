Jacksonville Beach is considering a new list of rules at city parks 

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — If you are visiting Jacksonville Beach parks, you could soon see a few more do’s and don’ts.

On Monday, a list of proposed restrictions were introduced during a city meeting, and it includes everything from what kind of music you can play to how you use the restrooms.

There are 13 city parks that would be impacted by this proposal.

Some of the regulations being considered include no entertainment, musical rendition, or exhibition shall be given in any park or recreation area, and no electronic microphones shall be used without approval from the parks and rec department.

The ordinance also states that no profane or offensive music can be played.

“I would love it if that did not occur, you know, when I’m trying to enjoy a park,” local parent Katie Griffith said.

Another proposed rule is that anyone above the age of six can’t go into a restroom exclusively for the opposite biological sex.

And you won’t be able to play rough on park property, including playing sports like football, basketball, baseball, or soccer, unless you’re in a designated area.

“That seems a little over the top,” Griffith said.

Parents Action News Jax talked to said that while some of those rules may be beneficial, others are a little too restrictive.

“Why limit where we can play?” parent Katie Oberby said. “I don’t think there needs to be that many restrictions.”

All the rules that are being proposed are designed to protect not only the public, but public property and the environment.

Action News Jax is still working to learn how they will be enforced if approved.

This proposal has not been voted on just yet.

