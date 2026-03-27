Jacksonville Beach man arrested after child sexual abuse material investigation, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for possession of more than 10 images of child sexual abuse material after a three-month investigation, says the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

According to police, detectives who are also members of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in January.

The tip involved sexual abuse material being uploaded to the social media platform X. Detectives identified Spencer Patton of Jacksonville Beach as the person possessing the images.

Police say detectives, members of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and patrol officers executed the search warrant on Spencer Patton’s residence at 1655 The Greens Way.

Spencer was arrested for the possession of more than 10 images of child sexual abuse material. The final amount of child sexual abuse material is still pending forensic evaluation.

He is currently being held in the Duval County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

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