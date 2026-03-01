Jacksonville Beach paid parking returns March 6 | What to know

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach paid parking program will return March 6 and run through November 1, according to the city.

The seasonal program applies to select beach-area lots and on-street spaces and will be enforced on weekends, select holidays and during special events - except during the Opening of the Beaches Parade.

Locations

Paid parking will be enforced at the following locations:

14 1st St. N. (Latham Plaza)

422 1st St. N.

503 1st St. N. (Pier)

450 2nd St. N.

102 2nd Ave. N. parking lot

On-street parking in the 600 block of 6th Ave. N.

On-street parking on 6th Ave. N. street end

On-street parking for First, Second and Third avenues South, including the street end, 100 block and 200 block

Days of enforcement

The paid parking program will be enforced:

Friday through Sunday

During special events

On select holidays

Hours

Paid parking hours are:

Friday: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday

Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Holidays (weekday): 10 a.m. to midnight

Rates

Rates for paid parking include:

$4 for less than two hours

An additional $2 per hour up to a maximum daily rate of $12

$15 flat rate for select holidays and special events

City officials said paid parking will not be enforced during the Opening of the Beaches Parade.

