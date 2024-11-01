Jacksonville Beach PD offering drug deactivation kits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department will be offering pouches to help dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

The JBPD will be offering DeTerra Drug Deactivation System pouches Monday-Friday from 8 am to 6 pm at the address below.

The patented Deterra® System deactivates prescription drugs, pills, patches, liquids, creams, and films. It’s a simple 3-step process to do at home by putting the medication in a Deterra pouch, adding water, shaking, and throwing it away in the trash.

