Jacksonville Beach police chief to retire after announcing 2027 departure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith has announced his retirement, effective Jan. 29, 2027. This decision provides City officials with ample time to prepare for a smooth leadership transition and to determine the process for selecting the next Chief of Police.

The police department says Chief Smith carefully planned his retirement date. He notified City Manager Mike Staffopoulos and the City Council before the announcement became public, which aligns with established procedures. This early notification aims to ensure the Jacksonville Beach Police Department remains well-positioned for continued success.

The selection process for the next Chief of Police is a decision that rests with City Manager Staffopoulos and the City Council. Officials cannot speak to the specifics of the selection process at this time.

Due to the very early stages of this process, there is no additional information available for release. Community members are assured there is adequate time for a thoughtful transition. Both the department and the city are in a strong position moving forward.

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