Jacksonville Beach police invites public, employee comments as department seeks re-accreditation

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department will undergo a virtual assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. from March 23-26, 2026. The evaluation is part of the department’s efforts to maintain its re-accredited status.

To achieve re-accreditation, the department must demonstrate compliance with 372 professional standards. The site-based assessment will examine the agency’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Community members and agency employees are encouraged to offer comments regarding the department’s quality of services and performance. Feedback can be submitted through the CALEA public access portal to provide information relevant to the accreditation process by clicking here.

.Lorie Lavender serves as the accreditation manager for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. A copy of the 372 standards is available for public review at the police station and Lavender can be reached by phone at 904-247-6166.

The public comment portal will remain open through Thursday, April 30, 2026.

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