Jacksonville Beach police looking for theft suspect

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in a grand theft incident.

The theft happened on Sept. 5 in the 500 block of 3rd Street South.

According to police, the man walked into the Smoke Place Smoke Shop and stole a jar containing 0.5 pounds of CBD Flower. It’s valued at $1250.

Police describe him as a Black male, “older, tall, skinny and was last seen wearing a ‘Beetlejuice’ t-shirt and gray ‘Nike’ shorts.”

If you have any information, call Detective Conner at 904-422-0687.

