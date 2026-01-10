Local

Jacksonville Beach police seek suspect in $1,271 Ulta Beauty theft

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
City of Jacksonville Beach attempt to identify suspect
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole $1,271 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty Store.

According to police, the theft occurred at Ulta Beauty, located at 928 3rd Street South in Jacksonville Beach, on December 18 at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective E. D. Filbert. He can be reached at (904) 877-0730.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax Top Stories
0

Most Read