Jacksonville Beach police warn of parking ticket text message scam

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is warning the public about scam text messages that falsely claim recipients owe money for parking tickets.

According to the Police Department, the messages may appear official but are intended to lure users into clicking links and providing personal or payment information.

Authorities identified several indicators that a text message may not be legitimate. Red flags include:

Poor grammar or spelling

The text is sent from suspicious or unfamiliar phone numbers

Website links do not match an official government or city website

To avoid falling victim to the scam, authorities recommend that individuals refrain from clicking links in any unexpected text messages.

If a person is unsure about the status of a citation, they are encouraged to visit the official agency website directly to verify the information.

Police noted that if a message does not feel right, individuals should trust their instincts and verify the claim before taking action.

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