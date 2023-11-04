The Jacksonville Boat Show is returning in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida Marine Association is announcing the 76th annual Jacksonville Boat Show.

The event will be on Jan. 26-28 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

This year’s Boat Show, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, will offer three days of family-friendly activities, and educational seminars as well as deals on hundreds of boats and thousands of accessories.

Boat Show attendees will be among the first to see and board brand-new models of all types of watercraft, including fishing boats, cruisers, ski boats, pontoons, inflatables, personal watercraft, and more.

Show sponsors include VyStar Credit Union, Continental Battery Systems, and AgPro.

Hours and Admission: Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center is located at 1000 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL32204. Boat Show hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26; 10am to 6pm Saturday, January 27; and 10am to 4pm Sunday, January 28.

Admission is $15 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under; and $12 for seniors, military, and first responders with ID. Food is purchased from the vendors and is not included with admission.

Tickets will go on sale on December 15, 2023, at www.boatjax.com

