New Kids on the Block is coming to Jacksonville in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daily’s Place will be hosting the New Kids on the Block concert with special guests.

The Magic Summer Tour will have Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The concert will be Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The tickets range from $40 to $300.

The tickets range from $40 to $300.

