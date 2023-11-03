PorchFest bringing new sounds to Springfield this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tomorrow, people will pour into Jacksonville for the River City’s largest patio party. Local bands are crashing the decked-out homes of Springfield for the annual PorchFest.

Organizers say it’ll bring a new wave of music to Jacksonville’s oldest neighborhood.

“The hope and goal is people will have a chance to explore the neighborhood and see what Springfield has to offer,” says Mike Haskins, the executive director of SPAR.

SPAR, or Springfield Preservation and Revitalization, is the nonprofit community group that hosts PorchFest each year. SPAR says there will be 29 bands performing on the neighborhood’s porches participating in the event.

“It’s really important to honor the legacy [of Springfield] by ensuring we maintain the creative vibe of this neighborhood that is a home for many, many people,” Haskins says.

SPAR says turnout at PorchFest has been growing for years and it’s not expected to slow. The nonprofit is expecting more than 20,000 people to line up on Springfield’s streets to hear the beats of the local bands.

One of them is Love Culture, an eight-person hip hop group based in Jacksonville who first met in Springfield seven years ago.

“We’re right back in the place where it all started, it’s a very full-circle moment,” says Flash, a member of the band.

Flash says this is the second time the group’s playing PorchFest.

“It’s really special, I got a little emotional just walking through the space,” Flash says, “it’s going to be electric.”

The porch Love Culture is performing on belongs to Don Justice, new to being a stage manager at the event.

“I’ve been a part of quite a few of these festivals, this is going to be the best one,” says Justice.

SPAR says the proceeds from PorchFest will go back into the Springfield neighborhood to support local artists. The event starts tomorrow, lasting from 12:00-8:00 PM. You can find a full list of the bands performing by clicking here.

