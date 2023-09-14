PorchFest comes back to Jacksonville: Lineup announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The much-loved Jacksonville PorchFest will return to Historic Springfield on Saturday, November 4.

Jacksonville PorchFest is a free, family and dog-friendly music festival that features over 20 musical acts performing from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. plus food trucks, craft beer, art vendors, and more.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 4th in the Northwest Quadrant of Historic Springfield (between Main Street and Perry Street, 8th Street and 10th Street).

Jacksonville PorchFest 2023 Performers:

Water Seed

Canelita Sabrosa

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

L.O.V.E. Culture

Akia Uwanda & Friends

Carmen

Crescendo Amelia

Cyrus GQ

Dakar

Future Joy

Gary Lazer Eyes

King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band

Madison Grace

Mandalla

Rambler Kane

Solar Tide

The Hulagans

Universal Green

Jacksonville Jaguars D-Line

For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, including VIP tickets, parking, and more, visit our website at www.jacksonvilleporchfest.org.





