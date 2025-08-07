Jacksonville budget hearings begin as firefighter work hour debate heats up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville begins its annual budget hearings this week, and one of the departments under scrutiny is the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The analysis comes as fire departments across Florida face a growing push to reduce firefighter hours - a move meant to tackle the increasing mental and physical strain of the job.

Firefighter Suicides Spark Urgent Calls for Change

Firefighting is more than dangerous - it can be deadly in unexpected ways. Jeff Huggins, a Florida firefighter, died by suicide earlier this year. His friend Mike Rodriguez said signs of mental suffering only became clear after his passing.

“His mental anguish, some of the things that were being said prior to, that didn’t click until after his death,” Rodriguez said.

According to the Ruderman White Paper on Mental Health and Suicide of First Responders, firefighters die by suicide at a rate of 18 per 100,000 - significantly higher than the general population (13 per 100,000).

State Pushes for a 42-Hour Work Week

In June, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill recommending a shift from the current 56-hour work week to 42 hours. Supporters say it’s a vital step toward protecting firefighters’ well-being.

“You’re going to see that the 42-hour work week will become instrumental to the physical and mental health of our members,” said Bernie Bernoska, President of the Florida Professional Firefighters Association.

JFRD Could Face Over $100 Million Price Tag

But the cost of implementing the change in Jacksonville could be massive.

Jacksonville Fire Union President Kelly Dobson says moving to a 42-hour schedule would mean hiring an entire fourth shift - about 450 additional firefighters - with a potential price tag of more than $100 million.

“It’s a huge budget hit if you try to do it in one year,” Dobson said.

JFRD Is Already Over Budget - And Overtime Is a Factor

An Action News Jax investigation in July found JFRD’s budget has grown by $90 million over the last three years, with overtime a major contributor. This year alone, the department is on pace to go more than $4.5 million over its overtime budget.

That investigation prompted city leaders and JFRD to begin reexamining their overtime practices.

Other Cities Already Made the Shift

According to Bernoska, at least five Florida departments have already adopted the new 42-hour schedule, including:

Palm Beach County

Pasco County

Boca Raton

Kissimmee

Gainesville

But many others, including Jacksonville, are still studying the financial impact.

No Immediate Changes for JFRD

In a statement to Action News Jax, JFRD Fire Chief Percy Golden said:

“The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is actively monitoring House Bill 929 and the proposed updates to the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act, which includes several provisions to enhance firefighter health and safety. We take the well-being of our personnel seriously and look forward to further guidance from the Division of State Fire Marshal. No immediate changes are planned for JFRD personnel regarding the proposed move to a 42-hour workweek. We will carefully review any state recommendations and assess all relevant factors once more information becomes available.”

Dobson says implementation in Jacksonville may still be nearly a decade away.

“It’s probably a 9-year look-out as far as implementation period,” he said.

Could “Kelly Days” Be the Short-Term Answer?

Dobson says the department could consider “Kelly Days” as an interim step. That schedule includes:

A 24-hour shift

Followed by 24 hours off

Then another 24-hour shift

Followed by four consecutive days off

The goal: reduce burnout without compromising service coverage.

JFRD’s current contract with the city expires in 2027, giving both sides time to explore options.

