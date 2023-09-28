Jacksonville calls for your input on internet access - Take the survey now!

Jacksonville is making a crucial appeal to its residents and business owners to hear your thoughts about the quality of your internet access, and they’re making it easier than ever to voice your opinions.

Whether you’re a homeowner, business owner, or perhaps both, Jacksonville is inviting you to participate in a survey that could shape the future of internet connectivity in the city.

The survey, which is open until October 18th, aims to gather valuable insights into the state of internet access within the community.

Participating in the survey is simple and can be done in one of two convenient ways:

Online Survey : To take the home survey online, just visit the designated link here. For the business survey, click here. It’s a quick and user-friendly form that won’t take much of your time.

: To take the home survey online, just visit the designated link here. For the business survey, click here. It’s a quick and user-friendly form that won’t take much of your time. Printed Copies at Libraries: If you prefer a more traditional approach, printed copies of the survey can be found at your nearest library branch. Simply pick one up, fill it out, and return it to make your voice heard.

