Jacksonville Cathedral District announces $30,000 grant award for downtown repopulation efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cathedral District-Jax (CDJ), Inc. has received a $30,000 grant from the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation to aid in the revitalization efforts of the Cathedral District in downtown Jacksonville.

CDJ is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to collaborate with community stakeholders and developers to bring new housing options to the district. The primary focus of this nonprofit is to promote affordable mixed-income housing for residents with incomes at or slightly below the local median income.

Ginny Myrick, president and CEO of CDJ, emphasized the consistent support CDJ has received from the Jaguars Foundation, citing the neighborhood’s proximity to the developing sports complex and the expected influx of future employees to the area as reasons for the ongoing partnership.

“The $30,000 donation is unrestricted and will be used as general revenue to sustain our continuous mission of facilitating the construction of 2,500 new residential units within the district, supplementing its existing 1,500 residents,” Myrick stated.

In preparation for upcoming projects, CDJ is expanding its team and has recently brought on communications and fund development consultants to enhance its capacity to achieve its goals. Currently, the nonprofit is committed to advocating for affordable housing through its development initiatives and by providing a platform for district-focused discussions through its Community Dialogues series.

“In the six years since our inception, we have successfully advocated and collaborated for the creation of over 650 residential units in the district, which are either in the financing stage, under construction, or already open,” Myrick noted.

The grant will provide essential funding for the acquisition of residential land for development, and CDJ anticipates that its ongoing efforts will significantly benefit both current and prospective Jacksonville residents within the Cathedral District.

About Cathedral District-Jax

Cathedral District-Jax Inc. is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization leading the redevelopment of the 36-block historic Cathedral District in downtown Jacksonville into a thriving neighborhood where residents can live, work, and play together.

About the Jaguars Foundation

The Jaguars Foundation and Community Impact Department are committed to enhancing the Northeast Florida community and beyond by promoting economic and equal opportunities through programs that strengthen neighborhoods and empower youth. The Jaguars’ Community Impact team annually focuses on three key strategic areas: neighborhood revitalization, youth development, and NFL league-wide initiatives. The Jaguars and the Khan Family have consistently supported the Jacksonville community, having donated $28.6 million since 2012 through the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation to various worthy causes, including $1 million towards the revitalization of Jacksonville’s historic OUTEAST neighborhood and $5 million for the construction of the new Museum of Science & History (MOSH).”

