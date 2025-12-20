Jacksonville celebrates Raines High School’s state championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors, friends, and devoted fans lined the streets of Northwest Jacksonville on Saturday morning, transforming the community into a place of pride and excitement for a very special celebration for the championship-winning Raines High School football team.

The parade, which kicked off at Lonnie C. Miller Park and concluded at Raines High School, saw residents cheering from the sidewalks as the Vikings faithful marked the program’s triumphant fourth state title, their first since 2018.

The celebratory atmosphere was infectious. The marching band provided spirited music, leading the way for players who waved to supporters. For the athletes, the outpouring of community support was the perfect capstone to a season of dedication.

“It’s just amazing, you know,” said player Knowledge Lewis.

“All the work we put in in spring, summer, to fall camp, it’s just a lot that we put into work. Just to see the reward is amazing,” said Lewis.

Player Zion Vrodnax echoed the sentiment, expressing gratitude for the turnout. “I’m very happy that people came out to support us. We waited a long time for this, too.”

The parade was a tribute to the Vikings’ dramatic 23-22 victory over Miami Northwestern earlier this month, a nail-biter that secured the Class 3A state championship.

Head Coach Donovan Masline beamed with pride, reflecting on his team’s commitment.

“You know, this is something that we always work for,” Masline said.

“We always train our guys for 15 games. Like, if you’re not trying to work for 15 games, you don’t even need to be playing high school football. And just to see the commitment, the dedication to each other, to the program, and for them to come out on top this year, it means everything,” said Masline.

The victory brings a state football title back to Duval County after seven years. But even amidst the current celebration, the Vikings are already looking to the future.

“It feels great,” proclaimed player Diangelo Thompson, “I feel like we’re going to go back-to-back.”

