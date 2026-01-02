Jacksonville Children’s Chorus receives papal blessing after brief performance at St. Peter’s Square

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Touring Choir of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus gave a brief performance in St. Peter’s Square during the blessing of the crèche on New Year’s Eve, receiving a blessing from Pope Leo XIV as they shared a brief performance with the crowd.

Darren Dailey, the director of the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus, noted that this experience was particularly meaningful for the children. The choir has performed internationally before, but this visit was spurred by the announcement of an American pope. Dailey reached out to friends about returning to Rome, where the choir could experience the art of the Vatican and the grand organ at St. Peter’s.

During their performance, Dailey stated, “It’s just such a long-lasting experience for them to take in the art that the Vatican Museums, the music of other choirs, the grand organ at Saint Peter’s, which got piped into the square while we were out there waiting, one of the most incredible pipe organs in the world.”

Dailey expressed pride in his choir, mentioning that no matter how high-profile the audience may be, “these kids are always ready to do what they do best-- perform.”

“If you want your child to have experiences that are so broad and rich, and your kid is just how many are tuned in the kitchen putting the dishes in the dishwasher, that’s a perfect sign that they should be auditioning for the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus.”

The choir has previously visited Italy and other countries, gaining valuable international experience through their performances.

