Jacksonville City Council approves $2 billion budget that includes millage rate reduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council approved a 0.125 mill reduction in the city’s millage rate Wednesday morning. In a 15-2 vote, the $2 billion budget was passed after a marathon 13-hour meeting.

City Council President Kevin Carrico said the vote marks the first property tax rate cut in years providing immediate relief for homeowners.

The council’s decision to reduce the millage rate passed by a narrow 10-9 vote. The reduction will lower property taxes by $13.4 million this year and is projected to save taxpayers nearly $70 million over the next five years, according to a Jacksonville City Council news release.

This reduction translates to hundreds of dollars in savings for the average household, offering financial relief amid rising costs, the news release states.

“Tonight is a big win for taxpayers,” said Carrico. “My colleagues listened to the public and chose relief over rhetoric. This is real money back in the pockets of Jacksonville families, and it sets the stage for more relief in the years ahead.”

Two big sticking points argued throughout meeting that started at 3 p.m. Wednesday the proposed $13 million property tax cut and controversial spending restrictions on DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status. Those spending restriction were not included in the approved budget.

“Thank you to the thousands of people who made their voices heard during the budget process,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement Wednesday morning. “... While I’m disappointed by the millage rate vote, especially given the strong sentiments from the public, the City Council has fulfilled their primary responsibility to pass a budget. I respect their decision and their work.

“I’m especially grateful that they removed divisive and unnecessary policy amendments that should never have been included,” Deegan said. “We started yesterday with prayers from the faith community. I pray that we start to heal from this difficult budget season and move forward together with love for Jacksonville guiding us.”

More than 50 members of the public came to speak out on the proposed $13 million property tax reduction.

Most opposed the cut, arguing the less than $2 a month in savings for the average homeowner isn’t worth the cost of lost or reduced services.

“We do not want this insignificant amounts or any amount that takes away the services to people who need them,” said Hazel Gillis.

Supporters of the cut argued it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s only gonna be a $1.50 per month. It’s only gonna be $20 a year,” said John Scott. “If that’s truly the case, I challenge each and every one of them to put their money where their mouth is and advocate for greater cuts.”

At least one former law enforcement officer came out to speak against the cut.

He asked council to consider coupling the cut with an investment in a contingency fund to ensure public safety funding doesn’t take a hit.

“You have a reserve account. I challenge one of you or many of you fund that reserve account for first responders to the tune of $13 million,” said Norman Brewer.

All of those concerns and more were highlighted in debate, with some members painting a bleak picture for future budgets.

