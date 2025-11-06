Jacksonville City Council and Duval County School Board talk student safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council members and the Duval County School Board came together on Thursday with one goal on their minds: how to prevent DCPS students from getting hit by cars.

“This academic school year, we’re just starting our second nine weeks. We are already at 10 students, two of them being fatal,” said Duval County Schools Police Chief Jackson Short.

Last year, 43 students were struck by cars while walking to and from school. As a result, DCPS came up with the “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign to help educate both students and staff about traffic safety.

Part of that campaign includes the use of “traffic gardens.”

“Essentially, it is a small-scale, street environment that allows students to practice those real-world activities and those real-world skills without fear of any type of risk of vehicle traffic,” said Dr. Heather Albritton, Director of Health Education and Physical Education for DCPS.

City Council President Kevin Carrico pledged to call a meeting himself with the school board chair, superintendent and the mayor to talk about prioritizing any public works and traffic projects that involve student safety.

