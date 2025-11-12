Jacksonville City Council introduces SNAP Gap Relief Act to aid local families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council members have introduced the SNAP Gap Relief Act to address the disruption in SNAP benefits affecting local households.

The act proposes investing $2,000,000 to purchase and distribute nutritious food to Duval County residents, prioritizing current SNAP recipients during the federal interruption. Feeding Northeast Florida is designated as the procurement hub, ensuring broad distribution through community partners across the city.

“No family should hit an empty shelf because government hit a pause,” said Council Member Rahman Johnson.“This legislation is a Jacksonville solution for a federal shortfall, focused on speed, dignity, and accountability,” Johnson added.

The SNAP Gap Relief Act requires 13 votes for emergency passage at the City Council meeting on Wednesday. Council Members Ju’Coby Pittman, Reggie Gaffney, Jr., and Rahman Johnson introduced the act following an emergency meeting convened by Johnson to explore immediate food security relief options.

“This isn’t about credit, it’s about compassion,” Johnson stated. “As long as people get help, that’s what matters. Hunger doesn’t care who gets the headline.”The bill sets tight guardrails on administration, reimbursement, and timelines to ensure funds are converted into meals quickly and transparently.

The City Council meeting will take place at Council Chambers, City Hall at St. James, 117 West Duval Street.

The act aims to activate procurement and distribution immediately upon approval.

