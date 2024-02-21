Jacksonville City Council member calling for limits on liquor outlets and vape shops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville City Council member is calling for limits on liquor outlets and vape shops in vulnerable parts of the city to reduce alcohol-related problems and addictions.

Business owners and residents in northwest Jacksonville told Action News Jax these businesses shouldn’t be in their neighborhoods.

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said she’s seeking to have alcohol and tobacco zones in her district. She said she doesn’t want vape shop or liquor store to come close to buildings like a daycare or a church.

“They don’t want any more liquor stores and no more tobacco stores. We have enough in district 10, which is a mega district, ” said Councilwoman Pittman.

Councilwoman Pittman is tired of seeing these kinds of businesses come to her district. Action News Jax first told you the Jacksonville City Council was forced to buy a building slated to be a liquor store in Brentwood following community pushback.

Before that, the community fought and won another battle against a liquor store headed to Soutel Drive two years ago in Northwest Jacksonville.

Now, another potential liquor store or a vape shop is planned for that same area which is 20 feet away from a bookstore.

“Liquor stores to use are the last thing we want in our area,” said businessman Robert Rukab.

“Enough is enough. We do not need another liquor store in this area,” agreed neighbor Leola William.

Many residents don’t feel comfortable having these kinds of businesses near their homes, and have expressed their displeasure numerous times. Council at Large Matt Carlucci mentioned the importance of the council knowing when to vote for the people.

“They don’t want these kinds of establishments in their neighborhood. It’s up to the council to know when to vote yes and when to vote no,” said Council at Large Matt Carlucci.

“We want to have a strategic plan that we are working on with the residents in that area. The resident should detail, along with the council member, what they want in their area,” said Councilwoman Pittman.

Councilwoman Pittman will start holding meetings to discuss the best solutions to combat this concern.

