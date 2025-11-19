Jacksonville City Councilman giving out 800 turkeys on the Saturday before Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville City Councilman is hosting a first-come, first-served turkey giveaway on Saturday morning.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. is partnering with CRC, Winn-Dixie, and Teresa Radzinski to distribute 800 turkeys beginning at 9 a.m.

It’s happening at the old JCPenney’s, 3000 Dunn Avenue, which is at the corner of Lem Turner Road.

One turkey per family will be given out as long as supplies last.

To learn more about local food support programs and how you can help, visit jacksonville.gov/snap

