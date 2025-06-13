Jacksonville City Councilman proposing changes to Neighborhood Bill of Rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement, City of Jacksonville Councilman Rahman Johnson said his plan to codify the city’s Neighborhood Bill of Rights will give residents a structured seat at the table before decisions are made.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He said that with the law the way it is, the city fell short of Brentwood residents by leaving them out of the decision to build a morgue in their neighborhood.

Action News Jax has been reporting on the medical examiner’s office and forensics laboratory that is being built in the Brentwood neighborhood for years.

Read: ‘Find another place:’ Brentwood community protests morgue being built next to school

Neighbors have complained that they were not properly notified about the city’s building plan.

People such as Katrina Spencer, who lives in Brentwood, said the change to the law is coming too late, though.

“The law will be good, but it’s not going to benefit us because it’s already being in effect,” she shares.

Read: Brentwood residents suing City of Jacksonville for building morgue in their neighborhood

Councilman Johnson tells Action News Jax while the current law provides no legal remedy for Brentwood residents, his proposed changes to the bill would do some things like:

Require early notice to neighborhoods for zoning and development

Ensure residents have a voice before decisions are made.

Use CPAC’S, or Citizen Planning Advisory Committee’s, as official community mediators.

On Monday, June 9th, the councilman held the first of the meetings to introduce the legislation to community groups.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Councilman Johnson said he plans to meet with more community groups to discuss the legislation before bringing it before the council for codification.

The councilman said he plans to have a final draft ready to present before his peers as late as the fall.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.