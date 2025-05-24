Jacksonville expands free bike rack program to curb theft, sidewalk clutter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As cycling grows in popularity across Jacksonville, so do challenges for riders, ranging from bike theft to blocked sidewalks.

Now, the City of Jacksonville is expanding a free program designed to address both issues.

The initiative, called JaxRAX, installs sturdy metal bike racks in public spaces and outside local businesses. The goal is to provide cyclists with secure parking options while keeping sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

“Over the years, I’ve had five bikes stolen,” Matt Fall, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator, said. “Especially now, with so many people using e-bikes that can cost $1,500 or more—you don’t want to just lock it to a parking pole.”

Fall said around 20 to 25 racks have been installed so far, with plans to add more every few months. The city is encouraging residents and business owners to request installations in areas that need them most.

The program offers a simple solution to a growing urban problem, aiming to reduce sidewalk congestion and improve safety while supporting the city’s long-term push toward more non-motorized transportation.

“If the city later on has an e-bike share program that really gets people out biking, this will really be necessary,” Fall said. “We need places to lock things up.”

City officials say plans are underway to expand the JaxRAX program beyond downtown Jacksonville.

In the Murray Hill community, narrow sidewalks and limited bike parking are a daily concern outside many businesses.

Anyone interested in having a rack installed can contact the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Office.

The JaxRax request form and web page is here.

City code requires that new developments install bike racks, just as they require vehicle parking, but some businesses/locations have been “grandfathered-in” years ago and don’t have any bike parking, so this program can help those retailers.

