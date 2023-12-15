JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash involving multiple cars and multiple patients.

The scene of the crash was at Zoo Parkway and Main Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 11:55 a.m.

One person was confirmed trapped by JFRD.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Zoo parkway and Main Street involving multiple cars and multiple patients…one patient is confirmed trapped…avoid the area and expect delays

Three people were transported to the hospital including one person with critical injuries. There were no fatalities on the scene.

According to the FHP website, there is a reported fatality.

FHP reports fatal crash

