Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to an Auto Repair Shop in Arlington

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire at 5906 Macy Avenue is now under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire and states the commercial building was badly damaged.

No injuries were reported and no one had been displaced.

The address states the fire was at McCoy’s Garage.

