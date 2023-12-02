Le’Keian Woods was released from Duval County Jail on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Man who was chased by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and was then Tasered before hitting the ground was released from jail on Friday.

Le’Keian Woods, 24, was arrested on Sept. 29 for multiple drug charges and resisting an officer with violence.

While being arrested, a 5-minute video was taken that circulated on social media showcases the alleged arrest of Woods near the area of Toledo Road and Powers Avenue.

The video shows Woods on the ground surrounded by several JSO officers as they forcefully place handcuffs on him.

Later on, the U.S. Department of Justice has cleared JSO of any federal civil rights violations in its use of force.

On Thursday evening, the a rally held outside the Duval County Courthouse for justice for Woods.

The rally comes as court records show the three armed drug trafficking charges against him have been dropped and one was changed. He’s still facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting an officer without violence.

According to JSO, his next court date is Dec. 5.

