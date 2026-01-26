Jacksonville firefighters respond to explosion at downtown Maxwell House plant, no one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A piece of equipment exploded Monday morning at the Maxwell House plant downtown, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

JFRD got the call around 11 a.m. and said crews were in and out within a matter of minutes.

No one was injured in the incident, JFRD said.

