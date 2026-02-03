Brush fire contained on Jacksonville’s Westside, Florida Forest Service says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters are monitoring a wildfire that has been contained on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire is near Falkland Road East and Lothmore Road.

The Florida Forest Service - Jacksonville District is also responding to the fire with two firefighting tractor-plow units.

FFS said the fire is contained with no visible flame, the fire’s forward progress has been stopped, and crews have created a security fuel break around the fire’s perimeter.

Action News Jax spoke to a neighbor who called 911 about the fire.

“My wife and I we were leaving this morning and she had an appointment as we were backing out we saw a lot of smoke and then we a lot of flames coming up,” Windell McClain said. “We went around and took a closer look and it kept getting worse and the flames was just getting higher and higher.”

McClain said he got out of his car and started telling his neighbors what was happening as the fire started spreading quickly.

He said the fire burned one neighbor’s fence.

