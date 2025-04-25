Jacksonville first responders showcase emergency response readiness at ‘JaxReady Fest’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People are getting up close with Jacksonville’s first responders to see how they’re both preparing for the upcoming storm season and respond to emergencies in your neighborhood as part of the city’s JaxReady Fest.

Some of the agencies showcasing the tools of their trade include the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and JEA. Action News Jax got a look at some of the equipment all three agencies use when responding to all kinds of emergencies.

“We do this every day, not just going into hurricane season,” said Andre Ayoub, emergency preparedness chief with JFRD, “we’re always talking, we’re training, we’re collaborating.”

Some of JFRD’s exhibits included a live search and rescue team demonstration, including a showcase of how crews work to rescue people stranded in floods or workers on the sides of buildings, a mobile command center and a crash course on giving CPR.

“It’s good to sort of, you know, open the curtains and let people see what goes on, because a lot goes into the prep for this,” said Mayor Donna Deegan, who hopes people will feel encouraged to get prepared for emergencies and storms by seeing displays from local agencies.

This is the second year the city’s emergency preparedness division has hosted the JaxReady Fest, which continues through the weekend. The first day ends at 3:00 PM on Friday, but the second day goes from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Saturday.

The First Alert Weather Team is your home for storm readiness information ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. You can find all the resources you need to stay prepared at our Hurricane Center.

