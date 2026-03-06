Jacksonville Food and Wine Festival kicks off March 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attention all foodies! The Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival takes place Saturday, March 7, at the Fuller Warren at Artist Walk.

The festival highlights local cuisine, wine and craft beverages.

More than 25 chefs and restaurants are scheduled to participate in the tasting event.

The lineup includes Aqua Grill, Argyle Restaurant, bartaco, bb’s and Biscottis Restaurant.

Other featured vendors include Black Pearl, Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q, Casbah Café and Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine.

Guests can also sample offerings from City Grille/Eleven South, Congaree and Penn and David’s Restaurant & Lounge.

A variety of wine, craft beverages and spirits will be available during the festival.

It includes a lineup of live music and entertainment.

Tickets start at $105. Admission to the event covers all food and beverage offerings. Click here for more information.

