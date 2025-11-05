Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival returns March 2026, to Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Food & Wine Festival is set to take place on March 7, 2026, at Artist Walk in Riverside, Jacksonville, showcasing the city’s vibrant culinary and cultural scene.

The festival will feature over 20 chefs and wineries, highlighting the best in local cuisine. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore curated wine pairings and enjoy live entertainment in the heart of Jacksonville’s historic art district.

This community event is made possible through the support of dedicated partners, including local businesses, wineries, and community sponsors.

Those interested in attending can register for the event on Eventbrite.

