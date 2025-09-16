Jacksonville Hit & Run crash on I-95 near Emerson causing some delays: FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bethany Reese is in the First Alert Traffic Center tracking delays on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At 7 a.m. a crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Jacksonville near Emerson is causing about a 5 to 7 minute delay. The shoulder was closed due to an accident that Florida Highway Patrol says it’s a hit & run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.