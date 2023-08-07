Jacksonville Hooters Girl wins 26th Annual Miss Hooters, takes home title and $30,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Hooters Girl Emily Johnson, representing Orange Park, was crowned Miss Hooters International 2023 at the 26th Annual Miss Hooters International Pageant held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Not only did Johnson claim the coveted title but she’ll also take home $30,000 in cash.

Johnson, the 2022 Hooters Girl of the Year and four-time Hooters Calendar Girl, has worked at Hooters for six years and has used that time to build her professional portfolio. This includes pursuing her academic dream of a doctoral degree in occupational therapy. The goal to pursue this career started when therapists helped her brother recover from brain surgery when she was growing up.

Johnson has been able to take full advantage of Hooters’ company tuition reimbursement program to fund her education.

“I honestly feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Johnson said. “After competing alongside this group of talented and beautiful women, I feel even closer to my Hooters family and extremely honored to accept this title. I am extraordinarily grateful to represent Hooters and the nearly half a million Hooters Girls alumnae worldwide in the upcoming year. I’m looking forward to being an ambassador for the brand on a larger scale and participating in major events, activations and milestones.”

According to a Hooter’s news release, Johnson will serve as one of the faces of the Hooters brand, contributing to marketing initiatives and special events, attending restaurant openings around the world and leading the crew in cheering on Chase Elliot, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevrolet at NASCAR events.

During the pageant in Las Vegas, the contestants were also involved in community outreach. They helped raised awareness for the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nevada SPCA). The nonprofit specializes in saving the lives of Sothern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets.

When not studying or busy representing Hooters marketing campaigns, Johnson enjoys deep-sea fishing, kayaking, traveling and a new passion for golf.

