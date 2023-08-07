‘Very Excited and grateful:’ 20 local students awarded scholarships from international association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Monday, 20 local area high school and college students were awarded scholarships.

It was all made possible through the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1408 scholarship fund.

“This scholarship is just another I would say financial burden lifted off,” said scholarship recipient, Kimberly Rivers. “I am very excited and grateful.”

The ILA Local 1408 scholarship fund awarded $40,500 in scholarships.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The scholarship program was started about 28 years ago and has awarded nearly 1,000 scholarships totaling more than a million dollars throughout that time, and many recipients are first-generation college students.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan spoke at the ceremony and shared encouraging words with all the students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“As I look out across this audience today, I am inspired to see the faces of Jacksonville’s future leaders,” said Mayor Deegan. “It’s my mission as mayor to build a Jacksonville where young people like you can plant your own roots, build your career and raise your own family right here in Jacksonville.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The founder and director of the scholarship program Charles Spencer said he hopes they continue to do this for years to come.

“This is something that is dear to me, to assist these deserving young students,” said Spencer.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.