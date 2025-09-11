Jacksonville Horror Film Festival to make its debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Horror Film Festival is set to make its debut on March 13-14, 2026, at Hick’s Auditorium in the Downtown Public Library, promising a chilling celebration of horror cinema.

This inaugural event, themed ‘First Blood,’ will feature two days of screenings, panels, celebrity judges, and an awards ceremony, drawing independent filmmakers and horror enthusiasts from around the world.

“We want people to step into this festival and feel like they’ve crossed into another world,” said DJ Remark, one of the festival directors. “This is a celebration of horror film and the fans that make it truly shocking.”

The festival will transform Jacksonville into a horror destination, with local vendors, distillers, and horror-themed partners contributing to the atmosphere.

Festival Directors DJ Remark and Samantha Spaniak aim to boost local tourism and energize downtown businesses through this event.

Submissions for the festival are currently open on FilmFreeway, and tickets can be purchased through Ticketbud.

