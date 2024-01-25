Jacksonville Housing Authority Board Chair resigns; second resignation in five days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned this evening that another resignation has come from the board of the embattled Jacksonville Housing Authority.

On Wednesday night, Becker obtained the resignation letter from Commissioner Christopher Walker. In the letter, Walker cited his reasoning for a new opportunity that would present a conflict of interest if he remained in his current role on the board.

I am writing to formally submit my resignation from my position as a Commissioner of the Jacksonville Housing Authority, effective immediately. After deep and prayerful consideration, I have made the decision to step down from my position with the JHA. This decision comes in light of a new opportunity that has presented itself, which, if I were to continue in my current role, would result in a prohibitive conflict of interest. It is with a sense of responsibility and integrity that I make this choice, understanding the importance of maintaining the ethical standards of both the JHA and my future endeavors. I served the Housing Authority with a commitment to improving the lives of our residents and ensuring safe, affordable housing for all. I believe the housing authority has taken major strides in this effort. My dedication to these principles remains steadfast, and it is my hope that my successor will continue to uphold these values while navigating the new paths and opportunities. Since joining the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, the work of the agency have generated the potential for hundreds of new units dedicated to affordable housing while revitalizing a once "sleepy" agency from 3 years ago. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with a team of highly dedicated professionals and to have contributed to the meaningful work of the Housing Authority. As I move forward, I do so with the confidence that the Housing Authority will continue to thrive and serve the community with the utmost integrity and dedication. Thank you for your understanding and support during this transition period. I am committed to ensuring a smooth handover and am available to assist in any way necessary during this time. — Christopher Walker resignation letter

This development comes as Action News Jax also reported that Andre Green submitted his resignation to the board last Friday. It was on Jan. 9 that we learned Green was on his way out.

In the email, Green didn’t give a reason, only stating he enjoyed working on the board.

The mayor’s office introduced legislation at city council on Jan. 10 to appoint Lisa Strange Weatherby to the board. Weatherby, who is a former JEA Board Chair, specializes in investment consulting to nonprofits and other organizations.

She would take the board seat vacated by Green’s departure.

Weatherby still has to be approved by city council which is expected to take place Feb. 13.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Mon., Jan. 29, and with only four members remaining at this time, all votes must be unanimous for any agenda item to pass.

This is a developing story.

