Jacksonville Housing Authority to outsource dozens of jobs amid major move

Action News Jax has learned the Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) is making a significant change that will outsource dozens of critical local jobs.

The JHA Board voted Friday to shift its entire Housing Choice Voucher program, a major change in operations.

Action News Jax Ben Becker also obtained an internal memo announcing the board vote.

JHA CAO letter detailing changes to the Housing Choice Voucher program JHA CAO letter detailing changes to the Housing Choice Voucher program

A source tells Becker that people in approximately 50 jobs will have to reapply for their positions.

Starting July 7, management company Nan McKay & Associates will officially take over the program. Becker reached out to JHA to find out why the change is being made and how much the contract with the company will cost. We are waiting to hear back.

This move follows more than a year of turmoil at JHA, a troubled agency we’ve been reporting on extensively. That includes:

