SOURCES: Another Major Shake-Up at Jacksonville Housing Authority: Top leaders out

The leadership turmoil at the Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) continues. Multiple sources confirmed to Action News Jax Ben Becker that two high-ranking officials are no longer with the agency - a development a JHA spokesperson declined to confirm.

Chief Operating Officer Victor Figueroa and longtime IT Director Evann Morris are out, sources say.

According to Figueroa’s LinkedIn profile, he had only been with the agency for about nine months. Morris, meanwhile, had served JHA for 17 years.

In the wake of their departures, former interim CEO Roslyn Phillips is stepping back into a leadership role, this time as the agency’s interim COO.

This change comes just weeks after Cheron Corbett Waller took over as the agency’s new CEO. She is the fourth person to hold the position since 2023, a period marked by instability and controversy at JHA.

Since early last year, the agency has seen the arrest of a former Chief Financial Officer, the resignation of multiple board members, and several investigations by Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General including the misuse of $2 million in utility cards.

In a statement, the Jacksonville Housing Authority said:

“In an effort to improve the performance of JHA, the agency will be making needed changes to our procedures, processes, and personnel. That includes making sure we have the right staff in the right positions to ensure that we are using the federal funds we receive to fulfill the mission of expanding access to affordable housing in Jacksonville in the most cost-effective manner. We will not comment on specific personnel issues.”

As of now, the agency has not publicly confirmed the departures of Figueroa or Morris or Phillips current job title via a phone call, text message or written public records request to a spokesperson.

