Jacksonville Humane Society hits 10,000 intakes, highest in 20 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is on track to close out the year with more than 10,000 animals taken in. It’s the highest number the shelter has recorded since 2005, and leaders say a major reason for the surge is cats. Lots of them.

Shelter CEO Lawrence Nicolas says more than two-thirds of this year’s intakes are community cats, or outdoor, free-roaming felines that aren’t spayed or neutered.

“They’re outdoor, free-roaming cats who live right here in our community,” Nicolas said. “And if they’re not spayed or neutered, they tend to create kittens.. and lots of kittens.”

That’s led to shelters staying full year-round. Their short-term priority is getting cats and kittens adopted into permanent homes. But the long-term mission is clear... fix more community cats so fewer litters flood the shelter every year.

“If we’re able to get more of those cats spayed and neutered earlier, there will be much less kittens later on in the year,” Nicolas said.

And while kittens are dominating intake numbers, the Humane Society wants the community to remember the dogs and puppies still waiting for homes, too.

If you’re not in the position to adopt right now, there are still plenty of ways to step in and help — especially on Giving Tuesday.

“Coming to adopt, foster, volunteer… but another great way you can support us is by making a gift today and helping care for the animals we have here in the shelter,” Nicolas said.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.